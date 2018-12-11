ANC sacks 7 Limpopo mayors linked to VBS saga

The ANC in Limpopo also says it’s found very serious weaknesses in its deployment strategies.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Limpopo has resolved to fire seven of its mayors following their involvement in the VBS Mutual Bank saga.

The party in the province also says it’s found very serious weaknesses in its deployment strategies.

It says added to this, it has also found that illegal policies were passed by municipalities.

Senior leaders in the region have been implicated in the R1.8 billion fraud investigation against VBS bank.

Vhembe Mayor Florence Radzilani has also resigned with immediate effect on Tuesday.

