ANC's Pule Mabe takes leave in wake of sex harassment accusation
National spokesperson for the ANC Pule Mabe will be taking leave after being accused of sexual harassment by his personal assistant.
In a statement released on Tuesday, Mabe said that he has written to the party's secretary-general Ace Magashule requesting the leave "until such time that the internal processes of attending to an internal grievance brought against me on serious allegations of, amongst other things, sexual harassment, are complete."
BREAKING : #PuleMabe says he has taken leave from the ANC “to ensure intergrity and fairness” in the internal processes. There is a grievance hearing sitting tomorrow. EWN revealed yesterday that his PA has accused him to sexual harassment. pic.twitter.com/gbWzfQLAbH— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 11, 2018
Eyewitness News revealed on Monday that the 26-year-old personal assistant sent a grievance letter against Mabe to the party’s deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte last month.
She accuses Mabe of sexual harassment, cutting down her salary and emotional abuse when she refused his sexual advances.
In the 14-page grievance letter seen by EWN, the 26-year-old first explains how she became Mabe’s personal assistant without going through a job interview.
More to follow.
