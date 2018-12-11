ANC NWC orders Qedani Mahlangu, Brian Hlongwa to resign from Gauteng PEC
In a letter seen by Eyewitness News, the ANC’s deputy secretery-general Jessie Duarte informs the provincial ANC that while Mahlangu and Hlongwa must leave their posts, their membership must not be revoked.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s national working committee has ordered controversial former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and former provincial ANC Chief Whip Brian Hlongwa to resign from the party’s provincial executive committee.
Eyewitness News has seen a letter the NWC sent to the Gauteng ANC asking the two to step down with immediate effect.
The party’s provincial integrity committee recommended two months ago that Mahlangu and Hlongwa step down from the provincial leadership structure and that their membership be revoked, saying that they had brought the ANC into disrepute.
Mahlangu has been blamed for the deaths of Life Esidimeni patients while she was MEC.
Hlongwa has been implicated in a report by the Special Investigating Unit in alleged corrupt activities totaling R1.2 billion.
When the Gauteng ANC’s integrity committee recommended that Mahlangu and Hlongwa step down from the provincial executive committee, the leadership structure refused to budge and allowed the two to continue serving in the PEC.
The matter was then escalated to the ANC’s national working committee, which has now decided that both must step down with immediate effect.
In the letter seen by Eyewitness News, the ANC’s deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte informs the provincial ANC that while Mahlangu and Hlongwa must leave their posts, their membership must not be revoked.
The ANC has thanked the two for their services and contributions rendered to the PEC and has wished them well in the future.
The Gauteng ANC says it will discuss the matter at its final PEC meeting on Tuesday.
Popular in Politics
-
Bathabile Dlamini threatens to air Ramaphosa's dirty laundry
-
High Court dismisses Tom Moyane's bid to have dismissal reviewed, set aside
-
DA to take action after Mngxitama’s 'kill white people' threats
-
Hawks circle ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe over sex harassment claims
-
ANC wants sexual harassment claim against Pule Mabe resolved swiftly
-
ANCWL to support Pule Mabe’s PA in sexual harassment matter
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.