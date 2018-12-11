ANC NWC orders Qedani Mahlangu, Brian Hlongwa to resign from Gauteng PEC

In a letter seen by Eyewitness News, the ANC’s deputy secretery-general Jessie Duarte informs the provincial ANC that while Mahlangu and Hlongwa must leave their posts, their membership must not be revoked.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s national working committee has ordered controversial former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and former provincial ANC Chief Whip Brian Hlongwa to resign from the party’s provincial executive committee.

Eyewitness News has seen a letter the NWC sent to the Gauteng ANC asking the two to step down with immediate effect.

The party’s provincial integrity committee recommended two months ago that Mahlangu and Hlongwa step down from the provincial leadership structure and that their membership be revoked, saying that they had brought the ANC into disrepute.

Mahlangu has been blamed for the deaths of Life Esidimeni patients while she was MEC.

Hlongwa has been implicated in a report by the Special Investigating Unit in alleged corrupt activities totaling R1.2 billion.

When the Gauteng ANC’s integrity committee recommended that Mahlangu and Hlongwa step down from the provincial executive committee, the leadership structure refused to budge and allowed the two to continue serving in the PEC.

The matter was then escalated to the ANC’s national working committee, which has now decided that both must step down with immediate effect.

In the letter seen by Eyewitness News, the ANC’s deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte informs the provincial ANC that while Mahlangu and Hlongwa must leave their posts, their membership must not be revoked.

The ANC has thanked the two for their services and contributions rendered to the PEC and has wished them well in the future.

The Gauteng ANC says it will discuss the matter at its final PEC meeting on Tuesday.