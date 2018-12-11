ANC Limpopo ‘unaware’ of Danny Msiza’s resignation over VBS saga

Limpopo ANC treasurer Danny Msiza was implicated as a kingpin, who allegedly played a role in the VBS Mutual Bank 'looting'.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Limpopo says it is not aware of the resignation of its treasurer Danny Msiza from his position.

In a letter addressed to the secretary general Ace Magashule, Msiza states that his decision to step down follows the resolution of the national working commission endorsing the report by the Integrity Commission.

Msiza was implicated as a kingpin, who allegedly played a role in the VBS Mutual Bank saga.

He's believed to have ensured that municipalities made illegal deposits with the bank.

Msiza subsequently turned to the courts to challenge Advocate Terry Motau's report which revealed that R1.8 billion was syphoned from the institution.

On Tuesday, the ANC in the province fired seven mayors for their involvement in the embattled bank.

The ANC's Soviet Lekganyane says: “I do not have any knowledge of the letter.”