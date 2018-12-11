ANC Limpopo to monitor implementation of VBS recommendations

The party announced earlier on Tuesday that it had fired seven of its mayors involved in the saga.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Limpopo says it will continue to monitor how its officials implement recommendations made by the auditors involved in investigating VBS Mutual Bank.

Vhembe Mayor Florence Radzilani also resigned on Tuesday morning with immediate effect, just before the announcement by the party.

Senior leaders in the region have been implicated in the R1.8 billion fraud investigation.

Limpopo ANC provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane says councillors should have been able to determine that large investments made by municipalities at VBS bank were wrong.

Lekganyane says even after National Treasury wrote letters to municipalities in 2017 that investments made with VBS were wrong, some chose to keep funds with the controversial bank.

“Lepelle-Nkumpi Municipality, for instance, made their investments on 1 November 2017 when the letter was written in August.”

He says following the lack of accountability by some municipalities, the seven mayors must go.

“We found very serious witnesses in our deployment strategy.”

Out of the 12 municipalities which invested in the bank, only five were able to recover their funds, seven lost their investments.

Meanwhile, Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha says politicians are not usually suspended when facing allegations of wrongdoing.

Advocate Terry Motau released The Great Bank Heist report earlier in 2018, detailing how almost R2 billion was syphoned from the embattled VBS bank.

The premier says the mayors neglected their duties and therefore action should be taken against them.

“We’re going to give this report to all law enforcement officials. We’ve already instructed our Department of Treasury and Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs to pursue a civil case and criminal charges.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)