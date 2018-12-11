ANC accepts Mabe’s request for special leave

ANC's Pule Mabe announced on Tuesday that he has taken leave pending the outcome of an inquiry into the sexual harassment allegations against him.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says it has accepted its national spokesperson Pule Mabe’s request for special leave because it takes the rights of victims of sexual violence seriously.

Mabe announced on Tuesday that he has taken leave pending the outcome of an inquiry into the sexual harassment allegations against him.

BREAKING : ANC says it has accepted #PuleMabe’s request to take leave from his job while grievance complaint against him is being dealt with. pic.twitter.com/YIvGqxvQyt — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 11, 2018

Eyewitness News revealed on Monday that his personal assistant sent a 14-page grievance letter to the ANC’s deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, alleging that Mabe sexually harassed her on at least two occasions.

ANC North West provincial secretary Dakota Legoete says the party is happy that Mabe decided to take special leave: “This is consistent with our request to all our members; in whatever problems or challenges that they face, they must not threaten the integrity of the organisation.”

He says this shows Mabe respects the rights of the alleged victim.

“It allows the process to go with the necessary principles of our Constitution, of ensuring fairness, justice and equality within our members.”

Mabe is expected to face a grievance panel on Wednesday.

ANC NATIONAL SPOKESPERSON TAKING LEAVE - PULE MABE pic.twitter.com/66C1JIvzb6 — #MaSisulu100 (@MYANC) December 11, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)