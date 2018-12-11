Alleged AB Xuma Primary School sex assault victims coached, court hears
The defence has argued that the accused should be acquitted on all the charges against him due to unreliable witnesses.
JOHANNESBURG – The State in the rape case involving a former Soweto scholar patrol guard has asked the court to study all the evidence before it, including the testimony of a parent who first approached the school about the alleged abuse.
Johannes Molefe is standing trial for allegedly sexually abusing dozens of young girls from the AB Xuma Primary School in Orlando East last year.
On Monday, the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court heard closing arguments from the defence.
The defence has accused the young girls who testified about their encounters with Molefe of being coached and manipulated.
The court heard how it was highly improbable that the girls aged between six and 13 were abused inside the school as there are teachers as well as cameras that the principal is in charge of.
The defence dismissed testimony by the pupils, saying that their accounts were inconsistent with what the children told the police.
However, the State disputes this.
Judgment has been reserved until Wednesday.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
