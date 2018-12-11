16,000 jobs lost in Q3 of 2018, says Stats SA

The report has cited manufacturing, construction and mining as some of the key contributors, with the electricity industry remaining unchanged.

JOHANNESBURG - Statistics South Africa says the country shed 16,000 jobs in the third quarter of the year.

The body has released the quarterly employment figures.

