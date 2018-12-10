World of Birds robbed over weekend
The 81-year-old owner, Walter Mangold, was followed to his office on Sunday afternoon by two men who had posed as visitors.
CAPE TOWN – Hout Bay's popular tourist attraction, World of Birds, has been robbed.
Co-owner and manager, Hendrik Louw says the wildlife sanctuary and monkey park which is home to about 2,500 animals is already facing financial trouble.
He estimates around R70,000 may have been stolen.
“They stormed into his office and overpowered, they tied him up and then went for the keys for the save. They found the keys in his pocket and opened the save up and they, unfortunately, made off with both Saturday and Sunday’s takings.
“It’s our first busy weekend for the season and then we became targets.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
