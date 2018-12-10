WC road accidents claim 9 lives over weekend
In total, 27 drunk drivers were arrested since Friday and fines worth more than R350,000 were issued.
CAPE TOWN - Nine people have died on the province's roads over the weekend.
This includes a 39-year-old man who was killed on the R44 near Gordon's Bay on Saturday.
A 30-year-old woman and a nine-month-old girl were also seriously injured.
The driver of a second vehicle involved in the crash was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
In total, 27 drunk drivers were arrested since Friday.
Western Cape traffic chief, Kenny Africa, says fines worth more than R350,000 were issued.
“The highest speed recorded in the Western Cape over the weekend was 161km/h in a 120km/h zone and that was in the N1 outside Beaufort West. In Somerset West, on the N2 was 117km/h in an 80km/h zone.”
Africa says roadblocks also led to other successes.
“We also, yesterday, confiscated counterfeit goods with the street value of R11 million.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
