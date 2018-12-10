WC man files complaint against pastor over failure to report sex assault
The pastor had heard a confession from an elder in the church who'd sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl in 2016.
CAPE TOWN - As 16 Days of Activism for no Violence Against Women and Children comes to an end one father from George is hoping to make more noise about it.
The man has filed a complaint against a pastor from the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Pacaltsdorp for allegedly failing to report a sexual abuse case.
The pastor had heard the confession from an elder in the church who'd sexually assaulted the man's 10-year old daughter in 2016.
Areal Haarder was convicted of sexually assaulting two children, aged 14 and 10, earlier this year. He was sentenced to 24 months of correctional supervision.
But for the father of one of the girls, his child has forever been changed since the incident in 2016.
"At this stage, she's not doing well, there's still nightmares that she's getting."
He believes the pastor who first heard the confession failed in his duties by not reporting it to police immediately, as is church policy.
The pastor had allegedly spoken to the child's mother first, who opened the case with her husband.
The man has filed a criminal complaint against the pastor for failure to report the sexual offence.
When Eyewitness News called the pastor for comment he was not yet aware of the complaint.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
