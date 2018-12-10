Train derails between Tygerberg and Bellville in Cape Town
It's affected already revised operations for trains on the northern line.
CAPE TOWN – A goods train has derailed between Tygerberg and Bellville Stations.
Metrorail says until Transnet provides a prognosis on clearing the derailment site, trains are being held at Parow and Bellville until further notice.
Metrorail's Riana Scott: "The derailment affects our revised operations announced for northern trains during the first commissioning phase of the re-signalling project at Cape Town station. Platforms 13 to 23 are closed at Cape Town station until the end of business on Friday."
Under current circumstances, delays could exceed two hours.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
