South African job seekers first for health jobs - Motsoaledi

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says preference will be given to South Africans in the process of hiring more than 5,000 medical practitioners throughout the country.

The department, on behalf of the National Health Council, announced on Sunday that thousands of jobs will be created for clinical professionals and support staff in provincial departments.

The minister notes the backlog of infrastructure and equipment but insists the shortage of staff is more urgent.

Motsoaledi says the department is aware that workers are overburdened at many provincial medical facilities.

The minister says the current infrastructure can accommodate the new number of professionals coming in.

“Preference will be given to South African practitioners because where else will they work if they can’t get work in their own country?”

He says some of the posts being filled are those which were vacant for a long time.

“This is regardless of whether infrastructure has improved or not, but we still need people.”

At the same time, the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa says government needs to prioritise the professional development of nurses to ensure they are enrolled for specialist courses.

