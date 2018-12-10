SA's MTN says still in talks with Nigerian authorities
MTN also faces a $2 billion tax demand from Nigeria’s attorney general, a claim which the company has said is without merit.
JOHANNESBURG - South African telecoms firm MTN Group was still in talks with Nigerian authorities over an $8.1 billion dispute and a $2 billion tax demand in a bid to reach an agreement, Africa’s biggest mobile operator said on Monday.
The dispute is over the transfer of $8.1 billion of funds which Nigeria’s central bank said the company had sent abroad from Africa’s biggest economy in breach of foreign-exchange regulations. MTN has denied any wrongdoing.
MTN also faces a $2 billion tax demand from Nigeria’s attorney general, a claim which the company has said is without merit.
“Shareholders are advised that MTN Nigeria Communications Limited continues to engage with the Nigerian authorities in order to reach a mutually acceptable resolution on both the Central Bank of Nigeria and Attorney General matters,” the firm said in a statement.
On Tuesday, a court in Lagos adjourned the case between MTN and representatives of Nigeria’s central bank to 12 December, after lawyers requested a short adjournment for them to report back to the court on the settlement talks.
Another court hearing over the $2 billion tax demand will take place on 7 February, a registrar said last Monday.
More in Business
-
#RandReport: Rand weaker on risk aversion sentiment, stocks fall
-
Floyd Shivambu rubbishes claims on VBS home loan for parents
-
SA needs to bail out Eskom, says former Eskom adviser Rothschild
-
Eskom urges Limpopo, EC, FS customers to come clean on irregular electricity use
-
KPMG South Africa appeals for second chance after corruption scandals
-
Eskom holds off on load shedding for second consecutive day
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.