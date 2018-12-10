SA needs to bail out Eskom, says former Eskom adviser Rothschild
Eskom’s debt has ballooned from around R106 billion to more than R419 billion over the past decade, while electricity sales have fallen.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African government needs to “bite the bullet” and bail out struggling state-run power firm Eskom, which has asked for R100 billion in government support, the chief executive of Rothschild & Co in South Africa told Reuters.
Rothschild advised Eskom in 2008 when it last received a major cash injection from government. At the time, Eskom sought R115 billion, but was granted a R60 billion loan which was later converted into equity.
Eskom has implemented controlled power cuts for much of the past week, which could erode support for the ruling African National Congress at next year’s national election.
Opinion is divided on whether Eskom, which provides more than 90% of South Africa’s power but was embroiled in corruption scandals under its previous management, should be bailed out again.
Rothschild’s Martin Kingston said in an interview that recapitalising Eskom could cost the country its last investment grade credit rating but that there was “no other obvious solution” if Eskom was to survive.
“The government knows that putting money into Eskom is going to exacerbate a downgrade scenario. But I think it is going to have to bite that bullet,” Kingston said. “The level of debt on Eskom’s balance sheet is completely unsustainable.”
Eskom’s debt has ballooned from around R106 billion to more than R419 billion over the past decade, while electricity sales have fallen.
Eskom executives told investors on a roadshow last week they wanted the state to take on R100 billion of the company’s debt. But Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is yet to approve the proposal and has said the state cannot afford to continue “pouring money” into loss-making state firms.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has made reforming Eskom a priority since taking office in February, but the scale of its financial difficulties has made progress slow.
Kingston said the government had kicked the can down the road by not providing Eskom with more funds in 2008 and that restructuring the utility could take three to five years.
Popular in Business
-
KPMG South Africa appeals for second chance after corruption scandals
-
Eskom urges Limpopo, EC, FS customers to come clean on irregular electricity use
-
Eskom warns SA to be ready for power cuts if unexpected breakdowns happen
-
Eskom acknowledges 'some' responsibility for poor work at Kusile, Medupi
-
Rand firmer as dollar slides on soft payrolls data
-
Eskom holds off on load shedding for second consecutive day
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.