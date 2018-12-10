Bartlett appointed as Middendorp’s assistant at Chiefs

Shaun Bartlett and Ernst Middendorp will form a new technical staff at Naturena after Giovanni Solinas and Patrick Mabedi were both sacked by the club last Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bafana Bafana striker Shaun Bartlett will assist new Kaizer Chiefs head coach Ernst Middendorp after he was appointed on Monday afternoon.

Bartlett and Middendorp will form a new technical staff at Naturena after Giovanni Solinas and Patrick Mabedi were both sacked by the club last Friday, due to what football manager Bobby Motaung declared as a poor run of results in the recent past.

Bartlett has recently been Stuart Baxter’s assistant at the national side and has also held head coaching positions at Golden Arrows and Tuks.

Bartlett also played for the Glamour Boys between 2006 and 2008.