Sex trafficking case against Timothy Omotoso postponed to February

Defence lawyer Peter Daubermann says the Supreme Court of Appeal has yet to make a ruling on two applications and he's therefore asked for a postponement.

FILE: Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused Zukiswa Sitho and Lusanda Sulani at the Port Elizabeth High Court on 9 October 2018. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Eugene Coetzee
38 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The sex trafficking case against televangelist Timothy Omotoso and two others has been postponed until February.

The Nigerian pastor and his alleged recruiters, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, appeared in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday.

Omotoso, who is charged with rape, will remain in custody while the two women are out on bail.

Defence lawyer Peter Daubermann says the Supreme Court of Appeal has yet to make a ruling on two applications and he's therefore asked for a postponement.

Daubermann has filed papers calling for the presiding Judge to recuse himself and for charges to be quashed.

He's approached the appeals court after Judge Mandela Makaula dismissed both applications in the Port Elizabeth High Court in October.

The defence attorney has today indicated the appeals court has been supplied with all the necessary documents.

The trial will continue on 4 February.

