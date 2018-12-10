SA femicide rate 5 times the global average - Centre for Constitutional Rights
The Centre for Constitutional Rights says violations are experienced by people from all walks of life, but women and children are often the most vulnerable in any community.
The organisation says the violence they endure is deserving of special attention.
Femicide rates in South Africa is five times the global average.
The centre's Rebecca Sibanda explains: “Invariably, socio-economic rights such as access to safe and clean water, basic medical care and safety and security in certain areas should be fulfilled by the state. Those rights require finances for them to be fulfilled.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
