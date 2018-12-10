Popular Topics
#COP24: SA delegates heavily involved in climate negotiations

Entering the final week of talks, emphasis remains on addressing the rise in global average temperature, and the concerning emission of greenhouse gas into the atmosphere.

Delegates seen at the 24th Conference of the Parties in Poland, on 10 December 2018. Picture: @COP24/Twitter
56 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - South African delegates at the 24th Conference of the Parties in Poland say they have been heavily involved in the ongoing climate negotiations.

Entering the final week of talks with 200 nations, emphasis remains on addressing the rise in global average temperature, and the concerning emission of greenhouse gas into the atmosphere.

Delegates are required to find ways to limit global temperature increases to below two degrees Celsius, as per the 2015 Paris Agreement.

South African chief negotiator at the conference Maesela Kekana explains: “We’re trying to find ways and means of increasing the ambition so that we can achieve the goals we have set for ourselves. In Poland, we’re trying to agree on the implementation of rules.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

