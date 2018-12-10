Rebuilding after Alex fire going very slowly, says Gift of the Givers
The humanitarian organisation is one of many groups assisting the community with building material and manpower.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gift of the Givers says the majority of Alexandra residents who lost everything in last week's shack fire have not yet been able to rebuild their structures.
More than 700 shacks were destroyed on Thursday when a blaze ripped through the township.
A man died on Friday after he was allegedly attacked by an angry mob who accused him of starting the fire.
Alex community rebuild homes after fire
The Gift of the Givers' Emily Thomas says only 25% of the residents have managed to rebuild their homes.
“There is still a need for corrugated iron sheets. People are slowly, very slowly picking up their lives, some of them have to be back at work so they are not even on site.”
WATCH: Alex residents rebuild after fire
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
