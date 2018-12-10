Rand Water technicians working to restore water in Alberton

The Klipriviersberg reservoir is at below 20% with the system itself at a critically low level because of the fault.

JOHANNESBURG – Rand Water says that technicians are still working on the electrical problems at the Palmiet

Pumping Station in Alberton.

Water restrictions have been implemented in some parts of Gauteng to help the system cope with the reduced capacity.

Rand Water's Justice Mohale says: “We’ve reduced the supply of water to that Palmiet Pumping Station which supplies the areas like Joburg, Ekurhuleni metro and in Tshwane.”

