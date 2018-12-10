Presidency to respond to DA claims on Ramaphosa, Bosasa

The Presidency is expected to respond on Monday to claims by the Democratic Alliance (DA) that President Cyril Ramaphosa and African Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa, are hiding something.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane submitted a Promotion of Access to Information Act request to the company after Ramaphosa acknowledged the existence of a contract in Parliament but later backtracked on his answer.

Ramaphosa initially said the payment to his son, Andile, was for consultancy work but then issued a correction saying that the R500,000 was in fact used to fund his election campaign.

Now, Bosasa has responded to the DA leader's request, denying the existence of a contract with Ramaphosa's son.

During a question and answer session in Parliament last month, the president said that he had seen a business contract between Bosasa and his son.

Maimane says that they will get to the bottom of this.

“Upon inquiry, Bosasa says they have never seen the contract. We are of the complete view this was a bribe before elections and therefore becomes important that President Ramaphosa institutes a commission of inquiry into Bosasa.”

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says they will be responding to DA's claims on Monday.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)