Pair nabbed for possession of compressed dagga worth R1.6m in NC

Officers found the 330 kilograms of compressed dagga in a vehicle at a during a roadblock and apprehended the duo on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Two men have been arrested for the possession of dagga worth R1.6 million near Victoria West in the Northern Cape.

The police's Dimakatso Mooi says: “They were allegedly transporting that compressed dagga.”