Omotoso trial set to resume today in Port Elizabeth

CAPE TOWN – The trial against televangelist Timothy Omotoso resumes in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday.

Omotoso and his two co-accused face a string of charges including rape, human trafficking and racketeering.

The Durban-based pastor was arrested at the Port Elizabeth International Airport more than a year ago on charges of trafficking multiple girls and women.

His accomplices allegedly recruited girls for sexual exploitation.

In October, trial proceedings against Omotoso and two others were postponed until today, as his legal team petitioned the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Presiding Judge Mandela Makaula had previously dismissed the defence's applications for him to recuse himself and for the charges against the trio to be quashed.

This led the defence to approach the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Today’s proceedings will likely be postponed for the outcome of the petition to the top court which is not yet available.

So far, the State has only called one witness to testify in the trial.

Cheryl Zondi accused Omotoso of having sexually abused her while she was a member of his church.

Zondi claims the abuse started when she was 14-years-old and continued over a period of more than two years.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)