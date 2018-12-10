Omotoso trial set to resume today in Port Elizabeth
Omotoso and his two co-accused face a string of charges including rape, human trafficking and racketeering.
CAPE TOWN – The trial against televangelist Timothy Omotoso resumes in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday.
Omotoso and his two co-accused face a string of charges including rape, human trafficking and racketeering.
The Durban-based pastor was arrested at the Port Elizabeth International Airport more than a year ago on charges of trafficking multiple girls and women.
His accomplices allegedly recruited girls for sexual exploitation.
In October, trial proceedings against Omotoso and two others were postponed until today, as his legal team petitioned the Supreme Court of Appeal.
Presiding Judge Mandela Makaula had previously dismissed the defence's applications for him to recuse himself and for the charges against the trio to be quashed.
This led the defence to approach the Supreme Court of Appeal.
Today’s proceedings will likely be postponed for the outcome of the petition to the top court which is not yet available.
So far, the State has only called one witness to testify in the trial.
Cheryl Zondi accused Omotoso of having sexually abused her while she was a member of his church.
Zondi claims the abuse started when she was 14-years-old and continued over a period of more than two years.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
EFF's Shivambu used influence to secure VBS Bank loan for parents' home - report
-
Presidency to respond to DA claims on Ramaphosa, Bosasa
-
Eskom acknowledges 'some' responsibility for poor work at Kusile, Medupi
-
Accident claims young biker’s life in Vanderbijlpark
-
Concerns raised over increased crime activity during load shedding
-
#LoadShedding: National power grid stable, for now
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.