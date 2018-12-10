'No one is above the law' Mashaba on former mayor Tau, ex-MMC Makhubo case
Herman Mashaba laid the complaints at the Johannesburg central police station on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has laid criminal complaints of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering against his predecessor Parks Tau and former Finance MMC Geoff Makhubo.
Mashaba laid the complaints at the Johannesburg central police station on Monday, after an amaBhungane expose showed how the pair masterminded a R30 million deal which saw Makhubo act as a broker for the Regiments Fund Managers.
His position allegedly allowed Regiments Fund access to lucrative deals within the city.
The Democratic Alliance says between 2006 and 2015, Regiments made an estimated R300 million from the city.
It’s further alleged that a contract signed by Makhubo shows how Regiments agreed to pay 10% of its fees to “Molelwane Consulting,” a company that Makhubo has a 67% share in.
Mashaba says no politician is above the law.
“Those involved in this corrupt relationship must one day see their day in court and must face the full might of the law. Politicians who have proven to be corrupt must go to jail. They cannot be deemed different from any of our citizens in our country.”
WATCH: Mashaba opens a case against Geoff Makhubo, Parks Tau
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
