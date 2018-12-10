No arrests made following shooting at matric ball in CT
Two men, aged 34 and 41, were shot and killed on Friday night as they were driving away from the venue where the dance was taking place.
CAPE TOWN - No arrests have yet been made following a shooting at the Mitchells Plain School of Skills matric ball in Philippi.
Two men, aged 34 and 41, were shot and killed on Friday night as they were driving away from the venue where the dance was taking place.
It is believed that one of the men, an alleged gang boss, had dropped his girlfriend at the venue on Barron's Estate.
An unknown suspect then opened fire on the car that he and a friend were driving in. Both died on the scene.
The Western Cape Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver said: “None of the learners and staff were injured, but were extremely traumatised. Counselling and support is being made available for those learners and teachers who are in need.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
