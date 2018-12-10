Motorists advised to apply for temporary licences amid backlog
The backlog follows a labour dispute between the Department of Transport and driving licence card account employees.
CAPE TOWN - Motorists who have applied for driver's licences and are still waiting to receive them are being advised to apply for temporary licences or risk being fined.
The backlog follows a labour dispute between the Department of Transport and driving licence card account employees.
The Department of Transport's Ishmael Mnisi says an agreement has since been reached and employees have agreed to return to production.
“The current production backlog sits at 90,000 cards. These orders have been prioritised to be printed in the next three weeks. As an interim measure, motorists have been advised to apply for temporary cards which are valid for six months.”
However, some drivers have been waiting for their new cards since July and their temporary licences are now also due to expire soon.
This motorist says government is to blame.
“The fault is not on the side of the motorist; the officers must use their discretion. If a ticket has been issued, then I think there will be ways that a person can go to the public prosecutor to discuss this matter further to have the ticket withdrawn.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
