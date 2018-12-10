Motaung ‘never’ contacted Patrice Carteron

Patrice Carteron was heavily linked with a move to Naturena at the beginning of the season but Egyptian super club Al Ahly beat Amakhosi to his signature.

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung has confirmed that the club has never contacted Frenchman Patrice Carteron to be the club’s new head coach.

Carteron was heavily linked with a move to Naturena at the beginning of the season but Egyptian super club Al Ahly beat Amakhosi to his signature, forcing Chiefs to hire the now sacked Italian Giovanni Solinas.

The Glamour Boys sacked Solinas and his assistant Patrick Mabedi last Friday and just hours later, announced the appointment of Ernst Middendorp on a two-and-a-half-year deal to replace Solinas.

Motaung said as the club’s football manager, he was responsible for interviewing and appointing coaches and has never spoken to Carteron, who has also been sacked by Al Ahly.

“I’m the one who is responsible for contacting prospective coaches, even if the mandate comes from the club, I’m the one responsible for contacting coaches and I have never spoken to Carteron or his agent.

“Unfortunately, there was that speculation and that rumour but I have never contacted him and I have never met the guy, [I have] not interviewed him, so there is nothing of the sort.”

Middendorp returns to the club, 12 years after he was sacked and will be tasked with helping the Soweto Giants redeem their prestige and win a trophy for the first time in more than three seasons.

The German’s first match in charge will be against SuperSport United at the Mbombela Stadium on Wednesday night in a league encounter.