Most health posts set for North West amid crisis, says Motsoaledi

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says of the 5,000 new posts to be filled by medical practitioners, a large number will be deployed in the North West province.

The minister says the province is in crisis, with a vacancy rate of 28%.

The department, on behalf of the National Health Council, announced on Sunday that thousands of jobs will be created for clinical professionals and support staff in provincial departments.

Motsoaledi says many of the posts will be filled next month.

The minister says specialist posts may take more time to fill and that internships and community service posts are not included.

“We’ll release a statement this week on what will be happening for interns. These are people who are already working. Remember an internship is still some form of training.”

He says the current infrastructure can accommodate the new number of professionals coming in.

“We are filling the posts which should have been filled already. They were not filled due to budgetary constraints.”

At the same time, the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa says government needs to prioritise the professional development of nurses to ensure they are enrolled for specialist courses.

