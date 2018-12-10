At least 24 killed 3 major accidents in KZN

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

At least 24 killed 3 major accidents in KZN

In the latest incident, four people were killed on the R66 near Ulundi on Sunday night when a bakkie collided with a minibus.

FILE: An accident scene. Picture: Twitter
FILE: An accident scene. Picture: Twitter
11 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - At least 24 people have died in three major accidents in KwaZulu-Natal this past weekend.

In the latest incident, four people were killed on the R66 near on Sunday night when a bakkie collided with a minibus.

This comes after 13 people died on the N2 near Empangeni when their vehicle collided with a minibus on Saturday.

Seven people were killed in an accident on the same day on the R614 when their bakkie crashed into a car.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mckenzie said: “The injured victims were all women. Paramedics treated 11 patients at the scene of the crash which involved a bakkie and a minibus. The exact cause of the crash is not known at this stage.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA