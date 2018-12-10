At least 24 killed 3 major accidents in KZN

In the latest incident, four people were killed on the R66 near Ulundi on Sunday night when a bakkie collided with a minibus.

JOHANNESBURG - At least 24 people have died in three major accidents in KwaZulu-Natal this past weekend.

This comes after 13 people died on the N2 near Empangeni when their vehicle collided with a minibus on Saturday.

Seven people were killed in an accident on the same day on the R614 when their bakkie crashed into a car.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mckenzie said: “The injured victims were all women. Paramedics treated 11 patients at the scene of the crash which involved a bakkie and a minibus. The exact cause of the crash is not known at this stage.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)