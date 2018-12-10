MJC to meet with CT officials over mosque's call to prayer volume
According to the city, a noise abatement notice was issued to the Masjidus Saligeen on 4 December.
CAPE TOWN - The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) is to meet with the City of Cape Town on Tuesday after a Strandfontein mosque was served with a notice to discontinue the adhan or call to prayer.
According to the city, a noise abatement notice was issued to the Masjidus Saligeen on 4 December.
It stated the mosque's loudspeaker was in contravention of the Noise Control Regulation.
The MJC has expressed its concern and has called for a meeting with the city to address the matter.
The council adds that several years ago the volume of the loudspeaker was decreased when a complainant first approached the mosque.
The MJC's Mishka Daries said: “The letter received was not dated and states an alleged noise disturbance. We have therefore called for a meeting with the City of Cape Town.”
Meanwhile, the Strandfontein Community Policing Forum (CPF) has come out in support of the mosque.
The forum started a petition on Saturday and already has signatures.
The CPF's Sandy Schuter said: “For this past week it’s been off completely. For me as a community leader, it’s an insult to any religion because tomorrow it could be a church or a synagogue or an attack on another religion.”
The city says in Tuesday's meeting they will discuss various options to mitigate or to minimise the noise emanating from the loudspeakers in order to comply with the notice.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
EFF's Shivambu used influence to secure VBS Bank loan for parents' home - report
-
Eskom warns SA to be ready for power cuts if unexpected breakdowns happen
-
Bosasa: ‘We have no contract with Cyril Ramaphosa’s son’
-
Marius Fransman questions NPA decision to prosecute him on sex assault charges
-
Accident claims young biker’s life in Vanderbijlpark
-
Eskom acknowledges 'some' responsibility for poor work at Kusile, Medupi
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.