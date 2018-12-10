MJC to meet with CT officials over mosque's call to prayer volume

According to the city, a noise abatement notice was issued to the Masjidus Saligeen on 4 December.

CAPE TOWN - The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) is to meet with the City of Cape Town on Tuesday after a Strandfontein mosque was served with a notice to discontinue the adhan or call to prayer.

According to the city, a noise abatement notice was issued to the Masjidus Saligeen on 4 December.

It stated the mosque's loudspeaker was in contravention of the Noise Control Regulation.

The MJC has expressed its concern and has called for a meeting with the city to address the matter.

The council adds that several years ago the volume of the loudspeaker was decreased when a complainant first approached the mosque.

The MJC's Mishka Daries said: “The letter received was not dated and states an alleged noise disturbance. We have therefore called for a meeting with the City of Cape Town.”

Meanwhile, the Strandfontein Community Policing Forum (CPF) has come out in support of the mosque.

The forum started a petition on Saturday and already has signatures.

The CPF's Sandy Schuter said: “For this past week it’s been off completely. For me as a community leader, it’s an insult to any religion because tomorrow it could be a church or a synagogue or an attack on another religion.”

The city says in Tuesday's meeting they will discuss various options to mitigate or to minimise the noise emanating from the loudspeakers in order to comply with the notice.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)