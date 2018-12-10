Metrorail commuters warned of delays after train derailment
Metrorail commuters can expect delays of up to two hours on the northern line.
CAPE TOWN - Transnet is working to clear the tracks between Tygerberg and Bellville stations after a goods train derailed on Monday morning.
The derailment is affecting already revised operations and trains are being held at Parow and Bellville.
The cause of the derailment is still under investigation, and it's unclear how long the operation will take to clear the tracks.
Metrorail’s Riana Scott says: “The derailment affects our revised operations announced for the northern trains during the first commissioning phase of the re-signalling project at Cape Town station. Platforms 13-23 are closed at Cape Town station until the close of business on Friday.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
