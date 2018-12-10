Mashaba to lay criminal complaints against Makhubo, Tau

It follows a report by amaBhungane which shows how the pair allegedly orchestrated a windfall of at least R30 million for Makhubo by allowing him to unduly act as a broker for regiments fund managers.

JOHANNESBURG – Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba will be laying criminal complaints against the former MMC of Finance Geoff Makhubo and former mayor Parks Tau on Monday.

The city's Luyanda Mfeka explains the impact this had.

“This basically allowed Mr Makhubo over the last couple of years, even though he was a member of the mayoral committee, to benefit to the tune of R30 million and facilitating ‘cosy relationship’ between him and the city, from where he ultimately benefited from.”

The complaints will be laid at the Johannesburg Central Police Station later this morning.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)