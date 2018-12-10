Marius Fransman questions NPA decision to prosecute him on sex assault charges
The NPA in the Northern Cape has been given the go-ahead to prosecute Fransman on sexual assault and crimen injuria charges.
CAPE TOWN - Political heavyweight Marius Fransman is questioning the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s decision to prosecute him on sexual assault charges almost three years after the alleged incident.
Louisa Wynand, Fransman's former assistant, has accused him of touching her inappropriately during a trip to the ANC's 104 birthday celebrations in January 2016.
Wynand's spokesperson Gavin Prins says his client is ready for her case to finally see the inside of a courtroom.
"This is not a victory, but this is one step closer to reaching the final step of this whole traumatic process for Louisa. The news of the NPA, it certainly gives us hope."
But Fransman is consulting with his lawyers to understand the charges he faces.
Fransman says the full details are unclear, considering the North West authorities decided not to prosecute two years ago.
The NPA says because the alleged offences occurred over three different regions, it still needs to decide where and when the court case will be heard.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
