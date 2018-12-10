Mandela family auctions 20 rare items
A 100-year-old Mandela vintage cognac is currently at an asking price of R200,000.
CAPE TOWN - Twenty rare items commemorating the life of Nelson Mandela are up for an online silent auction.
Endorsed by the House of Mandela Family Foundation and Mandela's relatives, the auction was made live at end of last month and has already seen most items attract a high bidding price.
Eldest daughter and chairwoman of the foundation Dr Maki Mandela says the fundraising proceeds from the gala and the auction will go towards turning her father's farm at Qunu in the Eastern Cape into a demonstration farm to improve food security.
Charity auctioneer Joff van Reenen says: “It’s a collection of very personal items. It’s the first auction that the Mandela family has had since Madiba’s passing. Every single thing at the auction has received a letter of authenticity from Dr Mandela herself.”
