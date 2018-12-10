#LoadShedding: Things are looking good, says Eskom
Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says the system is looking relatively stable at this stage.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says there will be no load shedding on Monday as its system has recovered.
This is the second day running that the utility has not had to implement power cuts since the return of load shedding last month.
Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says the system is looking relatively stable at this stage.
“The national control management says if the system deteriorates or the system breaks down, especially the big ones like Medupi, we might have to review our positions. So far things are looking good which is why we don’t have load shedding. If it continues like this, we might go through the whole of today without load shedding.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
DA ‘clutching at straws’ over Bosasa, says Presidency
-
ANC’s Pule Mabe accused of sexual harassment by his PA
-
EFF's Shivambu used influence to secure VBS Bank loan for parents' home - report
-
Train derails between Tygerberg and Bellville in Cape Town
-
World of Birds robbed over weekend
-
KPMG South Africa appeals for second chance after corruption scandals
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.