LoadShedding: Things are looking good, says Eskom

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says there will be no load shedding on Monday as its system has recovered.

This is the second day running that the utility has not had to implement power cuts since the return of load shedding last month.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says the system is looking relatively stable at this stage.

“The national control management says if the system deteriorates or the system breaks down, especially the big ones like Medupi, we might have to review our positions. So far things are looking good which is why we don’t have load shedding. If it continues like this, we might go through the whole of today without load shedding.”

