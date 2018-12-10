[LISTEN] Lillian Dube talks about cancer, God and hope
Radio 702 | Media personality Dr Lillian Dube opens up on battling cancer and her relationship with God.
JOHANNESBURG - In the profile interview, actress Dr Lillian Dube chats about her battle with cancer, and gets personal about her faith and relationship with God.
"I had cancer in 2007 and had surgery in 2008, then it came back in 2016."
She adds that her battle with cancer instilled hope for a lot of people.
"When they told me I had cancer, I just knew I was going to die."
But Dube says that God placed her on earth to give other people hope.
Listen to the audio for more.
