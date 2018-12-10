[LISTEN] Festive season games to get to have your family crying with laughter
CapeTalk | Nikki Bush recommends two games to consider, one being Bed Bikes; a motor coordination game and Mumbo Jumbo where you can have up to eight players.
CAPE TOWN - With the festive season upon us and with many reuniting with their families, a creative parent expert recommends that families purchase games to help create happy and warm family memories.
Bush says that not only do these games enhance your child’s competitiveness but also improve your child’s mental development and reading skills.
These games are said to have your family crying with laughter.
Listen to the audio above for more.
