KZN Community Safety Dept to implement safety plan to deal with traffic volumes
At least 24 people have been in three separate crashes in the last 48 hours raising, concern over the road safety of holidaymakers this festive season.
JOHANNESBURG – Ahead of the long weekend, the KwaZulu-Natal Community Safety Department has developed a detailed plan to deal with high traffic volumes.
At least 24 people have been killed in three separate crashes in the last 48 hours, raising concern over the road safety of holidaymakers this festive season.
In the latest accident on Sunday night, four people were killed on the R66 when a bakkie collided with a minibus taxi.
On Saturday, 13 others were killed on the N2 near Empangeni when their car also collided with a minibus. Both vehicles burst into flames upon impact.
On the same day, another 7 people died in a crash on the R614.
KZN Community Safety spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane says while MEC Mxolisi Kaunda is disheartened by this weekend's fatalities, there's already an integrated road safety plan in motion which includes various enforcement agencies.
"Moving forward we'll also be prioritising those areas that have been identified as most hot spots in the province to ensure that we prioritise police visibility and ensure a 24-hour operation has been mounted."
Ncalane says that increased visibility in areas that have been identified as hot spots is also one of their interventions.
At the same time, motorists have been asked to adhere to the rules of the road.
