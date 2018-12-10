Kenyan men take first 17 places in Singapore marathon

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

Kenyan men take first 17 places in Singapore marathon

Kenyan runners also dominated the women's event, bagging the top five spots.

Joshua Kipkorir (centre), Felix Kirwa and Andrew Kimtai celebrate on the podium of the 2018 Singapore marathon. Picture: Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon/Facebook
Joshua Kipkorir (centre), Felix Kirwa and Andrew Kimtai celebrate on the podium of the 2018 Singapore marathon. Picture: Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon/Facebook
41 minutes ago

SINGAPORE - Kenyans finished in the first 17 spots of the men's Singapore marathon with winner Joshua Kipkorir completing the race about half an hour quicker than the fastest non-Kenyan.

Kipkorir (24) and competing in the Singapore marathon for the first time, finished Sunday's race in two hours, 12 minutes and 20 seconds, the second-fastest time in the event's history, according to organisers.

Felix Kirwa was second, a minute behind Kipkorir, while Andrew Kimtai was third.

The fastest non-Kenyan was Singaporean runner Soh Rui Yong, lagging far behind the winner, with a time of two hours, 41 minutes and 49 seconds.

Kenyan runners also dominated the women's event, bagging the top five spots.

Around 13,000 people took part in the 42km race.

The astonishing results underlined the dominance of Kenyans in marathons, with even Singapore's tropical heat and humidity proving no barrier to success for runners who typically train at high altitudes.

Last week, Kenyan athlete Eliud Kipchoge, who has been acclaimed as the greatest marathon runner of the modern era, won the International Association of Athletics Federations men's 2018 award.

He has dominated marathon racing since making his debut in Hamburg in 2013. The Olympic champion set a new marathon world record in Berlin in September with a time of two hours, one minute and 39 seconds.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA