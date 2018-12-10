Joint Nobel Peace Prize winners dedicate prize to addressing war rapes
Yazidi youth activist Nadia Murad and gynaecologist Denis Mukwege have dedicated their prizes of R16 million each to address this evil.
PRETORIA- The joint Nobel Peace Prize winners agreed when presented with their awards on Monday that not enough is being down to stop rape being used as a weapon of war.
Yazidi youth activist Nadia Murad and gynaecologist Denis Mukwege have dedicated their prizes of R16 million each to address this evil.
Mukwege has treated tens of thousands of rape victims in his native Democratic Republic of Congo.
He says his prize means governments will no longer be able to say they have not done anything because they did not know it was happening.
Murad who survived forced marriage, gang rape and beatings says not a single Isis fighter has appeared in court for similar crimes against thousands of her Kurdish-speaking compatriots.
She’s hopeful her prize will enable activist like her to approach more governments in their search for justice.
Popular in Africa
-
Egyptian actress to face trial for wearing racy dress
-
Egyptian star charged with 'inciting immorality' for wearing see-through dress
-
UN conference adopts migration pact despite withdrawals
-
Opposition parties in Tanzania say proposed law will criminalise them
-
Nobel peace prize shines light on rape in conflict
-
Fifteen civilians killed in ethnic attack on Mali village
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.