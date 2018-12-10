Popular Topics
Joint Nobel Peace Prize winners dedicate prize to addressing war rapes

Yazidi youth activist Nadia Murad and gynaecologist Denis Mukwege have dedicated their prizes of R16 million each to address this evil.

Yazidi youth activist Nadia Murad and gynaecologist Denis Mukwege. Picture: @DenisMukwege/Twitter.
Yazidi youth activist Nadia Murad and gynaecologist Denis Mukwege. Picture: @DenisMukwege/Twitter.
36 minutes ago

PRETORIA- The joint Nobel Peace Prize winners agreed when presented with their awards on Monday that not enough is being down to stop rape being used as a weapon of war.

Yazidi youth activist Nadia Murad and gynaecologist Denis Mukwege have dedicated their prizes of R16 million each to address this evil.

Mukwege has treated tens of thousands of rape victims in his native Democratic Republic of Congo.

He says his prize means governments will no longer be able to say they have not done anything because they did not know it was happening.

Murad who survived forced marriage, gang rape and beatings says not a single Isis fighter has appeared in court for similar crimes against thousands of her Kurdish-speaking compatriots.

She’s hopeful her prize will enable activist like her to approach more governments in their search for justice.

