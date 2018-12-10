Former Soweto scholar patrol guard faces judgment in sex abuse case
Johannes Molefe is standing trial for allegedly abusing dozens of pupils from the AB Xuma Primary school in Soweto.
JOHANNESBURG – A former Soweto scholar patrol guard is expected to learn his fate on Monday as the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court delivers judgment in his sexual abuse case.
The 58-year-old man faces three counts of rape and 11 of sexual assault.
The community of Orlando East and parents from the school have been waiting for over a year to find out whether justice will prevail.
Over the past few weeks, the trial has heard testimonies from various people including young girls who were sexually abused allegedly by Molefe.
A nine-year-old girl told the court she developed a bladder infection after she was raped, allegedly by the former school guard.
Most of the witnesses testified that the school instructed them to keep quiet about the abuse.
One mother said she only learnt about her daughter's abuse after she saw the school being reported on in the media which prompted her to inquire whether her child had been affected.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
