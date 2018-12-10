Eskom warns SA to be ready for power cuts if unexpected breakdowns happen
Eskom says it will have to review a decision to halt load shedding for a month if there are any more unexpected breakdowns at its power stations this festive season.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom says it will have to review a decision to halt load shedding for a month if there are any more unexpected breakdowns at its power stations this festive season.
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan promised last week that they were working towards no load shedding from this coming Saturday until 15 January.
But Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe says if there are more unexpected breakdowns at power stations, South Africans may have to prepare for a festive season without lights.
“If there’s going to be any review, then management and the minister or the executives themselves will have to make a call on this one.
“So far, the plans still stand that the technicians who are working on it have to make sure that they keep the promise that the minister made.”
Meanwhile, security company ADT has told Eyewitness News its already seen a 25% spike in crime targeted at homes and businesses related to load shedding.
Private security and insurance companies, as well as the police, are making provisions to minimise the impact that crime will have on citizens during this festive season especially as more South Africans become a target of criminals during load shedding.
Figures show that crime spikes every year over the December period, but this year it is expected to be even worse as the country experiences occasional blackouts.
ADT Security's Leon Muller says they are sending more vehicles to specific areas based on the load shedding schedules released by Eskom.
“Likely we do get the schedule so we can plan ahead as well. So, there’s a lot of planning that goes with it.”
Meanwhile, Hollard Insurance's Danny Joffe has advised holidaymakers to ensure their backup batteries for electric gates and security systems are fully charged in the event of load shedding.
“Not just for the insurance company but on safety obviously.”
National police say they will also be deploying officers to areas where communities need more visible policing during load shedding.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Business
-
Eskom acknowledges 'some' responsibility for poor work at Kusile, Medupi
-
#LoadShedding: National power grid stable, for now
-
China calls on Canada to free Huawei CFO or face consequences
-
China says US should withdraw arrest warrant for Huawei executive
-
Will Eskom take legal action against companies doing shoddy work?
-
Ramaphosa concedes current minimum wage is not enough
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.