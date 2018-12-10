Eskom urges Limpopo, EC, FS customers to come clean on irregular electricity use
The utility says complying customers will get a 50% discount on the once-off remedial fee.
CAPE TOWN – Eskom is urging Limpopo, Free State and Eastern Cape prepaid customers to come clean and report their irregular electricity use.
The utility says complying customers will get a 50% discount on the once-off remedial fee.
Eskom is currently auditing all the provinces.
Spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe says: "We’re intentionally encouraging people to come to the open so that we can address their issues and make sure that the helper, in terms of identifying the people who have helped people, may be working for Eskom or from the municipalities.
"Or anyone else who knows a thing or two about electricity. So, we want people to voluntarily come upfront so that they can get, for a lack of a better word, amnesty."
Eskom has been battling to stabilise the grid and has called on all customers to use electricity sparingly.
In its latest update, the utility says there is no planned load shedding today but warns the situation could change.
Popular in Business
-
KPMG South Africa appeals for second chance after corruption scandals
-
Eskom warns SA to be ready for power cuts if unexpected breakdowns happen
-
Eskom acknowledges 'some' responsibility for poor work at Kusile, Medupi
-
Rand firmer as dollar slides on soft payrolls data
-
Eskom holds off on load shedding for second consecutive day
-
SA needs to bail out Eskom, says former Eskom adviser Rothschild
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.