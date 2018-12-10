Eskom urges Limpopo, EC, FS customers to come clean on irregular electricity use

The utility says complying customers will get a 50% discount on the once-off remedial fee.

CAPE TOWN – Eskom is urging Limpopo, Free State and Eastern Cape prepaid customers to come clean and report their irregular electricity use.

Eskom is currently auditing all the provinces.

Spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe says: "We’re intentionally encouraging people to come to the open so that we can address their issues and make sure that the helper, in terms of identifying the people who have helped people, may be working for Eskom or from the municipalities.

"Or anyone else who knows a thing or two about electricity. So, we want people to voluntarily come upfront so that they can get, for a lack of a better word, amnesty."

Eskom has been battling to stabilise the grid and has called on all customers to use electricity sparingly.

In its latest update, the utility says there is no planned load shedding today but warns the situation could change.