Eskom holds off on load shedding for second consecutive day
Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says that at this stage, the system is looking relatively stable.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says there will be no load shedding on Monday as its system has recovered.
It is the second consecutive day that the utility has not had to implement power cuts since the return of load shedding last month.
Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says that at this stage, the system is looking relatively stable.
"National control is saying that if the situation deteriorates, if we have any breakdowns, especially the big power plants like Medupi, then we might have to review our position but so far things are looking good, which is why we are not having load shedding, at least at this stage. If it continues like this we might go through today without any load shedding."
Popular in Business
-
Eskom warns SA to be ready for power cuts if unexpected breakdowns happen
-
Eskom acknowledges 'some' responsibility for poor work at Kusile, Medupi
-
China calls on Canada to free Huawei CFO or face consequences
-
Rand firmer as dollar slides on soft payrolls data
-
#LoadShedding: National power grid stable, for now
-
KPMG South Africa appeals for second chance after corruption scandals
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.