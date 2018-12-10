Eskom holds off on load shedding for second consecutive day

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says that at this stage, the system is looking relatively stable.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says there will be no load shedding on Monday as its system has recovered.

It is the second consecutive day that the utility has not had to implement power cuts since the return of load shedding last month.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says that at this stage, the system is looking relatively stable.

"National control is saying that if the situation deteriorates, if we have any breakdowns, especially the big power plants like Medupi, then we might have to review our position but so far things are looking good, which is why we are not having load shedding, at least at this stage. If it continues like this we might go through today without any load shedding."