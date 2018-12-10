Eskom acknowledges 'some' responsibility for poor work at Kusile, Medupi

The parastatal says around 10 reputable international companies were contracted to conduct crucial work on the two power stations over a period of time but continued to deliver substandard work.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has acknowledged it also needs to take some responsibility for not acting more decisively against international contractors which the utility now blames for delivering shoddy workmanship while building the Kusile and Medupi Power Stations.

Eskom says that some companies have been penalised for not delivering while the contracts of others have been terminated.

Spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe says the power utility didn't pick up early enough that some of the companies cut corners.

“Eskom’s project management skills clearly also need to be relooked at because some of the people who were tasked with overseeing this project did not necessarily have that first-hand experience of building the power station, which is why there were loopholes here and there.”

Eskom says it will head to court only as a last resort to force companies to do their work properly.

The utility says the design flaws are costing it money and has contributed to load shedding.

