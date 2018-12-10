Ellis Park and Loftus to field 2019 Bok Tests
An additional Test against Argentina on Saturday 17 August will be played at Loftus Versfeld.
JOHANNESBURG - The Springboks will play their only two home Tests in 2019 in Johannesburg and Pretoria, with the opening round of a shortened Castle Lager Rugby Championship taking place on Saturday 20 July at Emirates Airline Park against Australia, while an additional Test against Argentina on Saturday 17 August will be played at Loftus Versfeld.
Due to next year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan, South Africa, Argentina, Australia and New Zealand are scheduled to play in a condensed Castle Lager Rugby Championship. The clash against the Pumas in Pretoria does not form part of the competition and takes place on the same day as a second Bledisloe Cup clash between the Wallabies and All Blacks.
Vodacom Super Rugby kicks off on the weekend of 16 February and will run interrupted until the final on Saturday 6 July, which means no Castle Lager Incoming Tour will take place in the RWC year.
Following their home match against the Wallabies on the Highveld, the Springboks will travel to New Zealand for the big encounter against the All Blacks on 27 July at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington, the scene of the Boks’ outstanding triumph over the Kiwis in September this year.
Two weeks later, on 10 August, the Springboks play in their second away game when they take on the Pumas in Argentina and the two teams will then meet each other again one week later in Pretoria.
Kick-off times and ticketing details for the Johannesburg and Pretoria Tests will be confirmed next year.
The Springboks’ confirmed Test matches for 2019:
Castle Lager Rugby Championship:
20 July: South Africa vs Australia, Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg
27 July: New Zealand vs South Africa, Westpac Stadium, Wellington
10 August: Argentina vs South Africa, venue TBC
International match:
17 August: South Africa vs Argentina, Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria
The Springboks’ 2019 Rugby World Cup Group B match schedule is (with local and SA times):
Saturday, 21 September: South Africa vs New Zealand, International Stadium Yokohama (18h45 / 11h45)
Saturday, 28 September: South Africa vs Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium (18h45 / 11h45)
Friday, 4 October: South Africa vs Italy, Shizuoka Stadium (18h45 / 11h45)
Tuesday, 8 October: South Africa vs Canada, Kobe Misaki Stadium (19h15 / 12h15)
