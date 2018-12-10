DWS urges South Africans to conserve water as dam levels drop

The Water and Sanitation Department says dam levels across the country have been dropping at an alarming rate, but the figures are still better compared to last year this time.

South Africans have been urged to conserve as much water as possible, especially with the current heatwave as officials predict a deficit of about 17% of supply by 2030 if not more is done to save water.

Water restrictions have been relaxed in the Western Cape but South Africans still use more water per person per day compared to the world average.

The department's Trevor Balzer said: “By looking at the dam levels… we are slightly in a better position than we were at the same time last year, and generally, all of our dams, province wise, are slightly above the levels that they were last year, with the exception of the North West.”

