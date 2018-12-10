Duo sentenced to 24 years in jail each for dealing in explosives

They were arrested in 2014 after the Hawks discovered the explosives were being sold with the aim of bombing ATMs and cash-in-transit vehicles.

JOHANNESBURG - Two men have been sentenced for illegally dealing in explosives in Burgersfort, in Limpopo.

The pair appeared in the regional court in Limpopo on Monday where they were sentenced to 24 years each.

The Hawks's Matimba Maluleke says: “They were arrested on 27 February 2014 following a sting operation by the Hawks. Several explosives were seized during the operation.”