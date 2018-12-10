District Six committee assures former residents they will return to area
More than 1,000 claimants have been waiting since 1998 for government to provide them with housing in the area from which they were forcibly removed during apartheid.
CAPE TOWN - Government will be one step closer to righting the wrongs of the past if it comes through with a plan to return former District Six residents to the area.
That's one of the main takeaways from a community meeting in Cape Town over the weekend, where the District Six working committee gave feedback to land claimants.
Last month, the Western Cape High Court ruled in favour of a group of former District Six residents seeking restitution from government.
More than 1,000 claimants have been waiting since 1998 for government to provide them with housing in the area from which they were forcibly removed during apartheid.
The court ordered the Land Reform and Rural Development Minister and the City of Cape Town to come up with a comprehensive plan immediately to satisfy the claimants.
The District Six working committee's Shahied Ajam has assured residents the court ruling will lead to them returning to the place they once called home.
“People will be living back in the city where they work, they will no longer spend to travel to work anymore and on children travelling to school, and that is the new South Africa we are looking at: a transformational South Africa and it has to start with restitution of land.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
